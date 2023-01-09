SAN DIEGO – Say “oui” to buying a croissant at Izola in San Diego’s East Village, because it has been ranked as one of Yelp’s top U.S. spots to buy the flaky roll.

Izola, located at 710 13th St. Suite 300, placed at No. 2 on Yelp’s list, beating out 23 other businesses in the U.S.

Izola was just shy of taking the No. 1 spot, but got beaten by Munchkins Donut Shop in Covina, California.

According to its Yelp page, Izola is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It offers takeout and even has vegan options.

Some of the menu items include a croissant for $6.53, which Izola states has 96 gossamer layers of butter from Normandy and takes three days to make.

There’s also a chocolate croissant, blackberry chocolate croissant, an everything croissant, chocolate almond croissant, an almond croissant and the Moroccan black olive chocolate croissant.

If you want more croissants, Izola offers six-packs of regular croissants and chocolate ones.

Izola also offers specialty pastries, such as the morning bun and the Tahitian vanilla knot.

The business currently has five stars with more than 700 reviews.

This isn’t the first time that Izola has received recognition. It was previously named Yelp’s best bakery in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.

Yelp determined the top places by identifying businesses in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “croissant,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.”