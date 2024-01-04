(KSWB) — A popular drive-through coffee chain with two locations in San Diego is encouraging patrons to “amp up” their day with a brand new add-on option.

Dutch Bros Coffee announced Wednesday the launch of two new drinks, which both include 20 grams of protein.

“The Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha are here to fuel you for all your 2024 adventures!” the coffee chain shared in a news release.

Both of the new lattes have no added sugar and will only be offered for a limited time. Customers will be able to order the coffee/ protein blend at all 800+ Dutch Bros locations, including their Oceanside and Escondido branches.

“Innovating to meet our customers’ needs is always top of mind,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We really wanted to introduce drinks in the ‘better for you’ category that wouldn’t lack in quality and taste. I’m sure after trying these drinks, our customers will agree we did just that!”

Here’s a description of each new latte, according to the coffee chain:

The Salted Caramel Protein Latte features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.

The Salted Caramel Protein Mocha features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, chocolate sauce, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.

Both of these lattes will be available until Feb. 29, 2024.

For those who prefer other drink options, Dutch Bros said protein mile can be added to any coffee through February for “the ultimate jolt of energy.”