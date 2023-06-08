(KTXL) —June 10 is National Iced Tea Day, and Dunkin’ locations across California and the United States will be offering special deals on teas, coffees and other treats during the month of June.

Throughout the month, members of Dunkin’s “Dunkin’ Rewards” program will have access to offers including:

• Free medium cold brew with any purchase

• Free iced lemon loaf with any regular-sized beverage

•2$ Ham & Swiss Croissant stuffer with the purchase of a drink

•3$ medium Dunkin’ Refresher of any flavor

Below are the three Dunkin’ locations in the Sacramento region where customers can access the special offers:

8351 Bruceville Road, Sacramento

4131 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael

5625 Florin Road, Sacramento

To qualify for these special discounts, you must sign up to become a Dunkin’ Rewards program member before National Iced Tea Day officially begins.

A medium iced tea, sweetened or unsweetened at the coffee company typically costs customers $2.55 before tax.