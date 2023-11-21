SAN DIEGO — Cheers, San Diego: a hotel bar in America’s Finest City is among the top in the country, according to Yelp.

Bar Moxy, located inside the Moxy San Diego hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter, was ranked No. 14 on Yelp’s list of top hotel bars in the United States.

The next time you visit San Diego on vacation or are on staycation exploring your own backyard, you might consider visiting this cocktail bar to sip a custom drink while playing a board game.

Need a recommendation? The bar’s “Got Moxy,” old fashioned and espresso martini are some of its most popular concoctions, according to its Yelp page.

“Awesome bar that matches the vibe of the Moxy. Great spot to kick it and enjoy some drinks and games!” one Yelper wrote.

“They make their unique cocktails with cute names, plus their cocktails price is reasonable. I love the atmosphere here, and I’ll be back,” another Yelp user said.

“Want a craft cocktail mixed up that is a favorite you can’t get most places? Chances are excellent that they can mix it perfectly (and they have some really exceptional, high-end base spirits in their impressive inventory to choose from),” another Yelp review said.

The bar, located at 831 6th Avenue, is open until 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays, staying open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Planning a trip? Check out which other hotel bars made Yelp’s list.

To come up with its list, Yelp identified businesses in its nightlight category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “hotel bar,” then ranked those businesses based on the amount and ratings of such reviews.