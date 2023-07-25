SAN DIEGO — Shoppers wanting more retail and food offerings at Fashion Valley will get their wish come next year as part of a multi-million-dollar revitalization project.

The open-air shopping center in Mission Valley is adding new first-to-market stores including Bottega Veneta, David Yurman, Dolce & Gabbana, Tudor, Veronica Beard and Zimmerman, mall officials said.

Fashion Valley will be adding new stores and renovating certain parts of the mall as part of a multi-million-dollar revitalization project.(Fashion Valley)

Craft House Fashion Valley, which offers new American cuisine with a Mexican fusion, and Aritzia, the contemporary women’s clothing retailer, will also be arriving soon to the mall, according to the press release.

Prada boutique was recently expanded and renovated while Rolex Boutique Fourtané will double in size with multiple private consultation rooms and a two-story exterior facade.

Fashion Valley has already welcomed DIOR, ALO Yoga, Audi San Diego, Porsche San Diego and Vuori.

Other additions to Fashion Valley’s revitalization project, which is expected to be completed for the 2023 holiday shopping season, includes new escalators, walkways and bridges, refreshed facades and designer seating areas and new landscaping throughout the property.