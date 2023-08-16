SAN DIEGO — Din Tai Fung, a popular restaurant known for their Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings, has reopened their San Diego location following a brief closure.

Their Westfield UTC mall location closed over the weekend for essential kitchen repairs, a restaurant spokesperson told FOX 5.

As of Tuesday, the restaurant was back open and serving guests. Reservations for the San Diego location are available online.

The restaurant also clarified that there was no fire or damage to the store and nobody on the team was injured in connection to the issues that prompted the kitchen repairs.

Din Tai Fung, which currently has seven locations in California, first opened in Taiwan, with their signature soup dumplings helping the restaurant expand internationally to 13 countries. The Hong Kong branch was even awarded a Michelin star.

Din Tai Fung’s San Diego outpost is located in the UTC Westfield shopping center at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2000. The restaurant is situated at the north side of the mall near the intersection of La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue.