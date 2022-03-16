SAN DIEGO – San Diegans soon can easily set sail on a new cruise ship that will be based locally for a season.

A Princess Cruises ship called the Diamond Princess will be available to take passengers on trips up and down the West Coast in the U.S. and Mexico. The ship is temporarily relocating its port of operations to the San Diego Harbor due to current Japanese COVID-19 restrictions in place.

It’s expected to pull into port in San Diego in September and stay at least a year.

“The good news for San Diego is that Diamond Princess, which will be the largest ship ever to sail out of San Diego, (is relocating),” said Stewart Chiron, a cruise industry expert.

The gigantic ship holds roughly 2,600 passengers and will be touring the coast of California from Ensenada to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and all the way to San Francisco. It’s also planning tours to Hawaii.

“California coast is kinda neat because you can see friends and family in different ports and places,” Chiron said. “You know, San Francisco, Santa Barbara that you haven’t seen and you don’t have to get on a plane or drive a car.”

That’s likely a positive for local businesses which could see a windfall of tourists hitting the Embarcadero.

“They just hang out at our restaurant, eat some food, get some drinks,” Carnitas Snack Shack manager Jason Garofalo said. “It’s the same thing for the people waiting to get on. It’s just great for business. We love it.”

Although masks are no longer required on board, Chiron said safety is still a major priority.

“The adults have to be vaccinated,” he said. “You have to bring proof of vaccination and they are requiring you to have a negative COVID test within two days of the sailing.”

