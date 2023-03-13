SAN DIEGO — Losing an hour of sleep every daylight savings time is never fun, but Denny’s is here to help by offering an extra pick-me-up today: free cups of coffee.

The all-day diner is offering customers a free cup of Denny’s Signature Diner Blend coffee all day today only, in honor of both Daylight Savings Time and the introduction of the chain’s 70th anniversary celebration, “It’s Diner Time.”

“(‘It’s Diner Time’) serves as a rallying cry to remind Americans that sometimes you just need the comfort of a diner, and Denny’s is here, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or late night, a milestone occasion or an everyday moment,” the company said in a press release.

The free coffee coupon will be available to Rewards members through their digital wallet from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time today. People who are not already a Rewards member will still be able to redeem a free coffee coupon by signing up online.

So for anyone looking for the comfort of some free and fresh joe, head over to your local Denny’s.