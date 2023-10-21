SAN DIEGO — The hotline is blinging to give San Diegans the down low on a deal involving free spiced-to-order sliders from Dave’s Hot Chicken.

In celebration of his birthday, rapper Drake, one of several celebrity investors for the chicken chain, is hooking everyone up with a slider or tender on him.

The celebration is set for Tuesday, Oct. 24 at every Dave’s Hot Chicken location. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., chicken lovers can head to one of the following San Diego County storefronts to snag and savor their freebie:

El Cajon: 1100 Fletcher Parkway

Escondido: 1268 E. Auto Parkway

Oceanside: 4201 Oceanside Blvd., Suite A

San Diego: Mira Mesa: 10728 Westview Parkway

San Diego: Pacific Beach: 1001 Garnet Ave.

Will you be out of town on this date? All participating Dave’s Hot Chicken locations can be found here.

To get in on the action, guests simply need to head to a storefront and scan their Dave’s Hot Chicken app at the register. No coupon or code is needed. In return, they’ll get a slider or tender of their heat level preference.

This celebration is only available when visiting the restaurant, and not online or through third-party delivery services.

Happy Birthday Drake!