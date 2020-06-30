Customers lashing out about masks prompt restaurant to end dine-in option

ENCINITAS, Calif. — GOODONYA Organic Eatery in Encinitas is ending its dine-in services after the owner says customers have been lashing out at employees when asked to put on a face mask.

The restaurant recently closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home. Owner Kris Buchanan said she also made the decision to give her team a much-needed mental break.

But when the eatery reopens Friday, it will no longer offer dine-in options. Buchanan says that’s because some customers have been disrespectful to her employees over face mask requirements.

“We had one guy threaten to sue us after we asked him to put on a mask,” Buchanan said.

Her decision comes as videos of people acting out about face mask requirements have gone viral.

“I’m not going to put my employees in a position where they are kicking out people. We don’t have a bouncer,” Buchanan said. “It’s not fair for them to get into an argument about their views on the situation.”

Buchanan said her other employees have also been tested for coronavirus.