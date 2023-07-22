SAN DIEGO — Seaport Village will be the new home of Crack Taco Shop in San Diego.

The local taqueria, which has another location in the Grantville neighborhood, is set to debut in early August, according to Seaport Village officials.

Known for its signature “Cardiff Crack” burgundy pepper tri-tip steak, the Mexican eatery offers a plethora of tacos with homemade corn tortillas and burritos, as well as specialty Micheladas, beer, wine and sangria.

The new Seaport Village location will feature 560 square feet of alfresco dining space, along with additional communal seating surrounding the storefront and throughout the Lighthouse District, officials said.

Also on the menu are breakfast burritos, bowls and fresh housemade churros.

Petco Park’s beloved Ballpark Nachos will be available at the Seaport Village location daily, including outside of baseball season and gamedays.

The restaurant’s daily hours are from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.