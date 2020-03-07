County’s average gas price reaches lowest point since last March

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday to its lowest amount since March 26, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.515.

The average price has dropped three of the past four days, decreasing 2.3 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.9 cents less than one week ago and 4.8 cents lower than one month ago but 20.2 cents more than one year ago. It has fallen 8.7 cents since the start of the year.

“Oil prices are at their lowest level since August 2016,” Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service. “If that trend continues, we would expect to see more significant price declines in coming weeks.”

Another reason “bigger price declines could be coming” is “expected lower overall gasoline demand due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak,” Montgomery said.