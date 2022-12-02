SAN DIEGO — San Diego County property owners have until Dec. 12 to pay their property taxes or risk paying a fine, said a press release sent by the county treasurer’s office.

The way property owners can make their payments is by visiting the San Diego County Treasurer’s Office here.

On the website, it states that “the first installment of 2022-2023 property tax bills were due Nov. 1 and will become delinquent if it remains unpaid after Dec. 12.”

“This year, because the usual tax deadline of December 10th falls on a weekend, there are two extra days to pay,” said Dan McAllister, the San Diego County treasurer-tax collector in the press release.

McAllister goes on to state that his office has sent out more than one million tax bills, which are expected to generate $8.06 billion for San Diego County.

But the county has only received a little more than 30% of the first installment payments, according to McAllister.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by the cities and the county.