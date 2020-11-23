County leaders propose $20M in aid for businesses

SAN DIEGO — County leaders have proposed making $20 million in general funds available to businesses hurt by new COVID-19 restrictions.

Businesses were required to stop indoor services on Nov. 14, when a rising case rate landed San Diego County back in the state’s most-restrictive purple tier on its reopening system. Chairman Greg Cox and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher are behind a proposal to provide relief funds to businesses negatively affected by the restrictions.

“Through no fault of their own, COVID-19 highest-risk entities have to stop indoor operations,” Fletcher and Cox said in a joint statement Monday. “While we know this step is vital to help slow the spread in our community, we want to step up and help those impacted.”

The Board of Supervisors will consider the proposal during a special virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If approved, the $20 million would be divided evenly between the five supervisorial districts with each getting $4 million. The county would accept applications for the funds.

“Our goal for the $20 million is to provide relief to restaurants, gyms and other entities that have been directly impacted by the indoor closures due to our county’s purple tier status. We want to provide this critical relief to them as our community works to slow the spread and stop the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Fletcher and Cox said.