SAN DIEGO — The average gas price in San Diego County hit yet another record Monday.

The day’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.847, up from $4.842 the previous day, according to statistics compiled by AAA. Monday was the 11th time in 13 days that the county topped its previous record.

The county’s average is two cents above the state’s average, which was $4.827.

The price is up more than a dollar from one year ago, when the region’s average was $3.719.