County extends eviction moratorium through June

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend a moratorium on evictions for both residents and small businesses for another month, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The county first instituted the eviction moratorium in late March. It gives authority to the county’s chief administrative officer to work with financial institutions to halt foreclosures and foreclosure-related evictions; and allow the county Housing Authority to extend the deadline for recipients, including those who receive Section 8 support.

Under the moratorium, renters and small businesses cannot be evicted if they notify their landlord in writing that they are unable to pay a week before their rent is due

The city of extended a similar eviction ban on May 19.

