Councilman wants business rollback to end sooner

SAN DIEGO -– A San Diego city councilman is pushing back against a state order forcing restaurants and other businesses to close indoor spaces.

the governor ordered some businesses to close again for three weeks due to a spike in Coronavirus outbreaks, some city officials are pushing back including San Diego City Council Member Chris Cate.

Councilman Chris Cate chairs’ San Diego’s Economic Development Committee and has written a letter to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors asking them to move up the date to re-evaluate coronavirus data for San Diego by a week to July 20. Cate said small businesses account for 98 percent of San Diego companies and the impact of COVID-19 on those businesses has been monumental.

The Sandwich Emporium is one of the businesses Cate is referring to. The family-owned sandwich shop has three locations and is just barely surviving. It only recently reopened with significant costs. The owners say closing down again is too much.

“It’s tough,” said owner Jon Le. “I just don’t see how that makes any sense.”

Cate says the shutdown orders are too arbitrary and need to be clarified and tailored to each region.

“These are folks who have worked incredibly hard to get to a point where they reopen and now the rug has been pulled out from them,” Cate said. “Their livelihood is at stake. That’s who I’m trying to provide a voice to.”