Your next trip to Costco’s food court may be a little more expensive.

The retailer raised the prices of two food court items: the chicken bake and the 20 oz. soda.

According to Business Insider, the chicken bake increased in price from $2.99 to $3.99 while a 20 oz. drink is a dime more, increasing from 59 cents to 69 cents.



The website reported that the price increase is part of a national update at Costco locations.

But while inflation is taking a bite out of consumers’ wallets and prompting companies to raise prices, a pair of Costco staples will stay right where they are for now.

The retailer has kept its rotisserie chicken priced at $4.99 while the ever-popular hot dog-soda combo remains at $1.50—the same price it launched at in the 1980s.