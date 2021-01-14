Costco closing photo centers at all stores

SAN DIEGO — Costco will close its photo departments at all locations next month, but will still offer some services online.

The photo centers will shut down on Feb. 14, the company announced on its website. After that date, customers will no longer be able to rely on the warehouse for ink refills, passport photos, photo restorations or its YesVideo home movie transfer service.

However, the Costco Photo Center website will still offer prints, enlargements, posters, photo greeting cards, photo books, photo calendars, photo blankets, business printing products and prints on canvas, metal and acrylic.