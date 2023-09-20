SAN DIEGO — The cost to live in San Diego has taken a steep spike as gas prices have jumped to an average $5.99 a gallon, up nearly 90 cents in a month.

Water bills are also scheduled to jump nearly 20% in the next year, and the region’s electricity prices are among the highest in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

“Everything — food, hotels, water, clothing — everybody is just trying make it in this world as it is,” Art Rodriguez, who owns a painting company, said to FOX 5.

High interest rates from the federal reserve are trying to bring costs back into line, but that now means home buying has become far more expensive, locking out young buyers from the market and locking older buyers into their homes carrying low interest rates. Credit card rates are also spiking, making life simply tougher for all workers.

“Now, you try to get a house and you have to make $300,00 to own a house now, so it’s basically impossible, you know what I mean,” said Jose Vasquez, a member of a painting crew.

For all hourly earners, the feeling is the same: costs go up and the income stays the same.

“Right now, everything is just going to the bills, no savings right now,” said Rafael Ponce, a road repair man for RPG construction.

Last month, in its Cost of Living Index, the Council for Community and Economic Research pegged San Diego as the country’s 10th most expensive place to live, but with the latest increases, the region might be climbing the charts.