Coronado restaurant Primavera to permanently close after 30 years

CORONADO, Calif. — Primavera Ristorante will permanently close its doors after more than three decades, the owners of the Coronado restaurant announced Thursday.

The restaurant on Orange Avenue was known for serving Northern Italian cuisine.

“Serving our Coronado community has brought us immense joy for more than 30 years, so it is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will not be reopening,” Jeannette and Denise Stavros wrote in an Instagram post.

Jeannette Stavros opened the family restaurant with her husband Cristos in 1989. Following his death, she continued to run the business with her daughter.

The restaurant temporarily closed March 16 as a result of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Denise Stavros told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the decision to close “wasn’t based entirely on the coronavirus,” citing changes in the restaurant industry and shrinking profit margins.

“But our last three years were the most profitable we had here, so I don’t want people to look at this, like we were forced to close,” she told the newspaper.