Coronado OKs use of public space for outdoor dining, fitness classes

CORONADO, Calif. — The Coronado City Council on Thursday unanimously voted to allow the temporary use of public space for outdoor dining and fitness classes.

Brick-and-mortar businesses can apply for a permit to use the outdoor space, and commercial use permit fees will be waived, Mayor Richard Bailey said in a Facebook post.

“We recognize the importance of our local businesses, their team members, and the people they serve so we are committed to doing everything we can, within the public health orders, to assist them during this time,” Bailey said.

