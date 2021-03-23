Coronado hotels start to bounce back in red tier

CORONADO, Calif. – All the hustle and bustle of the vacation industry is returning to Coronado.

“Yesterday, it was completely packed,” said Charles Higgins, who was staying at the Hotel Del. “We are just enjoying our family and being out in San Diego. It’s great. We love it!”

“The weekend was nuts,” said Benny Castillo, front desk manager at El Cordova Hotel across the street.

The pandemic has been a little tougher on smaller hotels. The state forced them to close back in December. Now, they’ve made it through the winter and with the county in the red tier, the hotel reservation lines are ringing off the hook.

“People were just flowing in all weekend and we were almost sold out both nights,” Castillo said. “It’s like we are all waking up out of a coma, and we’re like, ‘Hey, the world does still exist.'”



Tony Perri is owner of Coronado Beach Company Island Tours, which offers a walking tour around town. He’s also the first stop for hotel guests looking for breakfast.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so great to be connecting with people,” Perri said. “I had lines coming out my door, and we sold over 200 doughnuts yesterday.”