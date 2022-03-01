CORONADO, Calif. – Outdoor dining spaces will stay for another six months in Coronado.

On Tuesday, Coronado City Council voted 3-2 to keep makeshift outdoor dining spaces intact until at least Sept. 30 as we learn to live with COVID-19.

“It’s the perfect setting for having a great meal with friends, coworkers, with families, with residents, with tourists,” said Karla Robles-Puig, executive director of Coronado Main Street.

These settings didn’t exist before the pandemic, but restaurants found ways to safely welcome guests on sidewalks and parking lots. Marco Zannoli, owner of Garage Buona Forchetta, turned seven parking spots near the side of his business into an outdoor Italian-inspired setting.

“Especially during COVID, people did not want to sit inside,” Zannoli said. “Most people, they come to San Diego and Coronado, they don’t want to sit inside. I wouldn’t want to sit inside if I have the option of an outdoor setting that is comfortable.”

Outdoor parklets were meant to be temporary solutions, but cities around the nation are choosing to keep them post-pandemic.

The city of San Diego recently voted to make outdoor dining parklets permanent in some neighborhoods.

“It has a hugely positive effect on tourism and also our residents. It’s very important that our residents who are dining and supporting our businesses feel safe,’ said Rena Clancy, executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

The biggest concern is parking. Many said the makeshift dining takes up spots and isn’t as aesthetic.

“Parking spaces are not the ideal place, they don’t look nice or as nice as they could be,” Robles-Puig said.

“Councilmembers who voted against extending the outdoor dining program expressed concerns about parking regulations and the amount of parking inventory here in Coronado,” Mayor Richard Bailey said, “all issues I think we can resolve in the very near future.”

Business owners want to invest in outdoor dining, but are asking the city to make it permanent first.

“If I need to spend $50,000 on making something special or nice, I don’t want to rip it down after six months or a year,” Zannoli said