Construction begins on new 22-story East Village high rise

Construction began Tuesday, July 13, 2021, on a 255,000-square-foot, 22-story retail and residential high rise tower in the East Village, with a scheduled completion in 2023. (Provided photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Construction began Tuesday on a 255,000-square-foot, 22-story retail and residential high rise tower in the East Village, with a scheduled completion in 2023.

Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based real estate development firm, said the Radian project will feature 241 housing units and a Target retail store.

“Radian will add a contemporary and needed residential and retail experience to downtown San Diego,” said Jason Wood of Cisterra Development. “Our project team is proud to officially start construction today with an estimated completion and delivery of Radian in 2023.”

City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn, the East Village Association and Save Our Heritage Organization and other organizations joined a ceremony marking the beginning of construction.

“Downtown San Diego is ready to welcome Radian to the neighborhood,” Whitburn said. “Radian will enhance downtown’s urban experience with the addition of a Target retail store and new housing in the heart of East Village.”

Construction began Tuesday, July 13, 2021, on a 255,000-square-foot, 22-story retail and residential high rise tower in the East Village, with a scheduled completion in 2023. (Provided photo)

Located along the southeastern corner of Ninth Avenue and G Street, the ground floor and basement level of Radian will feature a 36,000-square foot Target store. The exterior of the existing, historic Farkas Store Fixtures building will be enhanced, preserved and incorporated into Radian’s exterior design. Cisterra’s plan for the Farkas facade was unanimously approved by the Save Our Heritage Organization and San Diego’s Historical Resources Board.

Radian’s residential apartments will range in size from studios to three-bedroom units and penthouse units on the top two floors.

The building will feature an indoor/outdoor fitness center, game room, event/dining room, business center/lounge, dog park/wash, outdoor theater and rooftop pool/hot tub area with views of Petco Park, the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and Coronado.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.