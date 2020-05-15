Consignment shops see issues with curbside pickup guidelines

SAN DIEGO — It’s been about a week since more retail shops have been able to get back to business in San Diego County, but some stores are finding it nearly impossible to comply with the region’s guidelines allowing only for online orders or curbside pickup.

Ann Siner, owner of several consignment shops including My Sister’s Closet, My Sister’s Attic and Well Suited says she’s going to do whatever it takes to stay open, despite threats from law enforcement.

“I’m not a criminal,” said Siner, who was shocked both sheriff’s deputies and San Diego police officers visited her stores in Encinitas and San Diego.

“The police have been to our store in San Diego three different times. Different officers have come out and said, ‘you are not complying because you cannot have people in the store and you can only sell curbside,’” said Siner.

The sheriff’s department has cited businesses in Encinitas for not complying with health orders in the past and warned Siner she may face a citation, police have maintained an “education first” approach.

Siner’s consignment shops are filled with thousands of one-of-a-kind items, meaning it’s not easy to put all that inventory online. The shop has been rolling some racks outside to take some of the inventory curbside to comply with county guidelines.

“But at the same time, if a customer wants to come in and try on clothes, we are certainly here to accommodate our customers.”

Siner is taking a stand and says she will continue to let shoppers inside while also ensuring her stores take a number of precautions. She says they limit customers inside the store to 10 at a time, require masks, provide hand sanitizer and sanitize dressing rooms throughout the day.

With 15 total locations between Arizona and California, Siner estimates to have lost $1.5 million in revenue during the closures.

All of her shops have now successfully reopened in Arizona, but Siner feels some of California’s guidelines are unfair for smaller businesses.

“It’s adding to the frustration. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t hear from one of my landlords. If we cannot make any sales, if we can’t be open, we are going to go bankrupt along with a lot of other businesses.”