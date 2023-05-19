SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Conchas are a popular type of sweet bread, or pan dulce, first baked in Mexico and now prevalent throughout the Southwest United States. And, in honor of those spongy treats, shoe giant Adidas has announced it will style a line of sneakers patterned after conchas, which is Spanish for shells.

The AdidasMx website is already marketing the sneakers, which are being made available in three different color schemes inspired by the vanilla, strawberry and chocolate-flavored conchitas.

Adidasmx Instagram post on May 4.

The shoes will be made out of fuzzy wool-like material made to look like conchas.

But unlike the sweet bread pieces which cost under a dollar in most bakeries, the Adidas shoes will run you about $2,500.

Earlier this month, the company made an announcement on its adidasmx Instagram platform in Spanish that it was “baking up something so delicious you won’t be able to resist.”

The post also asked, “Want to know what it is? Discover it in our story.”