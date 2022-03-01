SAN DIEGO – With Opening Day now on hold due to the MLB lockout, it marks another blow for businesses near Petco Park that have felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two baseball seasons.

“Downtown especially has been hit hard because there wasn’t anything going on,” said Shane Hardin, owner of the burger restaurant Hodad’s. “A lot of offices weren’t open, so we were just kind of surviving on DoorDash and Uber Eats and all that.”

Hardin said baseball season typically is a game-changer, though. It brings an annual spike in businesses as crowds pack into the downtown ballpark at least 82 times a year. At least six of those games – including Opening Day on March 31 – are canceled as a potentially ugly lockout bleeds from the offseason through Spring Training and into the regular season.

“We get hit super hard, especially Dodgers and Giants games,” he said.

Now that Opening Day is temporarily off the calendar, the future of the season possibly hangs in the balance. For Hardin, that news is a “bummer.”

“We’re going to roll with whatever we gotta do, but there’s only so much we can do,” he said.

Throw It!, an axe-throwing establishment in the Gaslamp, said no games mean less business since many of their usual customers are baseball fans.

“When there is a game, the line stacks up in front of our shop,” manager Eric Geniza said. “Sometimes when their team doesn’t win, they just like to come out here and get some frustration out.”