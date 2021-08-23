Closing: 2 San Diego-area Disney Stores will shut down next month

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The Disney stores at Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City and Carlsbad Premium Outlets in North County will be closed next month, the outlet’s website shows.

Both stores are scheduled to close on or before Sept. 15, according to a post on the retailer’s website. The closures are part of a move announced by the company in March to shutter dozens of North American locations by the end of the year in order to place greater focus on its online shopping business.

Not listed among the closures is the Disney Outlet at The Shops at Las Americas in San Ysidro.

Other California locations scheduled to close are in Concord, Fresno, Glendale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, among others.

As recently as earlier this year, there were about 330 Disney stores in the world, including more than 200 in North America, more than 70 across Europe, roughly 40 in Japan and one flagship location in Shanghai, China, according to the company.

