SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Just ahead of the holidays, convenience store chain Circle K is giving back by offering a limited time discount on fuel for California drivers at select locations.

Customers across the Golden State can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that timeframe.

Circle K is calling it a “Fuel Day Pop-up.” The discount event is also offering 50% off on car washes for the entire day.

“In the spirit of the holiday season, we’re very pleased to have a ‘Fuel Day Pop-up’ to make it a little easier to navigate through festivities, shopping and travel,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations for the Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “With these exclusive savings and our commitment to adding great value, we hope to make this season extra special and joyous for our customers.” 

California drivers can find their nearest participating location using the convenience store chain’s Store Locator. A representative with the company said participating locations include stores in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and more.

Here’s a full list Circle K locations that will be participating throughout San Diego County:

60 BROADWAYCHULA VISTACA
98 BONITA RD.CHULA VISTACA
2210 OTAY LAKES RD.CHULA VISTACA
2750 VIA DE LA VALLEDEL MARCA
2903 JAMACHA RD.EL CAJONCA
26746 N. CENTRE CITY PKWY.ESCONDIDOCA
1161 E VALLEY PKWY.ESCONDIDOCA
4730 HWY. 76FALLBROOKCA
1990 COLLEGE BLVD.OCEANSIDECA
3361 MISSION AVE.OCEANSIDECA
14863 POMERADO RD.POWAYCA
704 MAIN ST.RAMONACA
13007 CAMINO DEL SURSAN DIEGOCA
4360 GENESEE AVE.SAN DIEGOCA
10520 CAMINO RUIZSAN DIEGOCA
9370 PASEO MONTALBANSAN DIEGOCA
11898 RANCHO BERNARDO RD.SAN DIEGOCA
10555 SCRIPPS POWAY PKWY.SAN DIEGOCA
12849 RANCHO PENASQUITOS BLVD.SAN DIEGOCA
9750 N MAGNOLIA AVE.SANTEECA
795 SHADOW RIDGE DR.VISTACA

Happy “Fuel Day,” San Diegans.