SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Just ahead of the holidays, convenience store chain Circle K is giving back by offering a limited time discount on fuel for California drivers at select locations.
Customers across the Golden State can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that timeframe.
Circle K is calling it a “Fuel Day Pop-up.” The discount event is also offering 50% off on car washes for the entire day.
“In the spirit of the holiday season, we’re very pleased to have a ‘Fuel Day Pop-up’ to make it a little easier to navigate through festivities, shopping and travel,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations for the Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “With these exclusive savings and our commitment to adding great value, we hope to make this season extra special and joyous for our customers.”
California drivers can find their nearest participating location using the convenience store chain’s Store Locator. A representative with the company said participating locations include stores in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and more.
Here’s a full list Circle K locations that will be participating throughout San Diego County:
|60 BROADWAY
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|98 BONITA RD.
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|2210 OTAY LAKES RD.
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|2750 VIA DE LA VALLE
|DEL MAR
|CA
|2903 JAMACHA RD.
|EL CAJON
|CA
|26746 N. CENTRE CITY PKWY.
|ESCONDIDO
|CA
|1161 E VALLEY PKWY.
|ESCONDIDO
|CA
|4730 HWY. 76
|FALLBROOK
|CA
|1990 COLLEGE BLVD.
|OCEANSIDE
|CA
|3361 MISSION AVE.
|OCEANSIDE
|CA
|14863 POMERADO RD.
|POWAY
|CA
|704 MAIN ST.
|RAMONA
|CA
|13007 CAMINO DEL SUR
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|4360 GENESEE AVE.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|10520 CAMINO RUIZ
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|9370 PASEO MONTALBAN
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|11898 RANCHO BERNARDO RD.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|10555 SCRIPPS POWAY PKWY.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|12849 RANCHO PENASQUITOS BLVD.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|9750 N MAGNOLIA AVE.
|SANTEE
|CA
|795 SHADOW RIDGE DR.
|VISTA
|CA
Happy “Fuel Day,” San Diegans.