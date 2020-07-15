Chula Vista barbers stay late to accommodate last clients before 2nd closure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It’s the final countdown for businesses like gyms, nail salons and barbershops in San Diego County, all mandated by the governor to close by midnight Tuesday.

One barbershop in Chula Vista took advantage of every hour it had left, staying open past 10 p.m. to serve its final customers.

Owner Leo Barajas said the tools didn’t take a break for more than a moment at Ace of Fades barbershop Tuesday.

“They keep calling me, asking me if I’m going to be able to get them in or not,” Barajas said. “I’m having to cancel some and just squeezing people in today.”

Barbers, as well as a number of other industries, started the week with the news they would have to close down by July 15.

Barajas says he and the other barbers were really upset and “were finally getting back into a rhythm.”

The options of ways in which hair salons and barbershops can move forward are slim. County officials have said businesses must close unless they can shift operations outside, but the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology says it’s the law to perform haircuts inside a licensed establishment, leaving business owners like Barajas waiting for more official guidance.

“We already got a couple of tents together to give us shade,” Barajas said. “We don’t really use electricity because all of our clippers are wireless, so that won’t be a problem. If we are allowed to, we will take it outside.”

Some customers say if that becomes an option, they’ll be there.

“I’ll definitely come back if it’s outside, I don’t mind,” said Kristian Edraisa.