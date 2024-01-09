NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Chuck E. Cheese in National City will unveil a new look starting next week at its grand reopening event.

The family entertainment fun center, which stayed open during renovations, will be showing off its remodeled location at 1143 Highland Ave. on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese’s “reimagined” approach aims to update technology enhancements and innovation within its fun centers, the company said in a news release. This includes new features such as the most popular arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages as well as an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center.

Catch Chuck E. Cheese and friends make their way down the purple carpet while enjoying free cake and a chance to win raffle prizes at the grand opening event.

And remember to get there early as the first 25 families in line will receive a free hour of game play.