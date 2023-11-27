SAN DIEGO — At the corner of Bayard and Garnet, Christmas Tree Country is hard at work, cutting stumps and pounding in tree stands as shoppers search for the perfect tree for their homes.

“Wealthier people they have the bigger houses they buy the bigger trees, then we have small 3-to-4-feet trees and those are kind of for the college kids the younger families just starting out,” said Shannon Coffman from Christmas Tree Country, a tree lot that has been operating in the same place for over 30 years.

The prices range from $54 for the most modest tree, all the way to $1,000 for a Noble that reaches 20 feet into the sky. Christmas tree prices have been rising steadily for the last five years, and a tree shortage from Oregon is pushing prices up once again, leaving buyers to think hard about what works for their budgets.

“It’s kind of ironic that you ask that, we always like to go to the noble, but then there is the price difference… It depends on the year,” said tree customer Sean Murphy.

Personal economics is playing the biggest role in the Christmas tree decision. A Noble pine runs about $50 more than a Douglas Fur, causing many to run the numbers making a judgement call about this holiday season.