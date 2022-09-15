ENCINITAS, Calif. — Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant’s first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.

Guests can use the “Chipotlane” to receive their digital order without leaving their car.

The lane can be found at Chipotle’s relocated Encinitas location at 242 North El Camino Real, the company stated in a press release Wednesday. The location is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Chipotle also launched a new item this week: Garlic Guajillo Steak. Guests who order the new item via the Chipotle app between Sept. 17 and 25 can get the delivery fee waived.