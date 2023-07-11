SAN DIEGO — With temperatures warming up, San Diegans might be looking for ways to beat the heat, maybe with a sweet treat.

Whether its ice cream or a slushy, there’s plenty of delicious desserts people can enjoy to cool off. However, one spot in San Diego is offering some new creations that put a twist on a classic chilly confection, Japanese shave ice.

KoLi Shave Ice Bar in Kearny Mesa brings the beloved Japanese summertime treat to Southern California with unique recipes layered in sweetness.

“Every recipe is made really authentic,” said one of the workers at KoLi, Robert. “It’s the closest you can get to taking a trip to Japan without paying for the plane ticket.”

Unlike Hawaiian or Italian shave ice, Japanese shave ice is known for being a fluffier concoction, given the use of machines with a very fine blade.

KoLi uses a swan shave ice maker from the city of Osaka that grates the ice — also imported from Japan — into an almost snow-like texture.

The ice is then topped with delicious flavors ranging from coconut and matcha to candy and Frosted Flakes, making for a wonderfully sweet dessert.

Their most popular offering at the KoLi Shave Ice Bar is their “Strawberry Bear,” a shave ice treat made with a cute bear face and an ice cream center.

They also have specialty dishes for each month. The most recent specialty offering was a blueberry star coconut shave ice. Their next one is set to debut soon.

So whether you have a sweet tooth or are just looking for a cold treat, escape the heat this week by grabbing a shaved ice that’s sure to cool you down and satisfy your taste buds.