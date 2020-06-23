Chargers owner Dean Spanos selling $18M San Diego home

SAN DIEGO — Dean Spanos is selling his La Jolla mansion for nearly $18 million, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Spanos family has lived in the 10,285-square-foot home since 1997, according to property records obtained by the paper. The mansion went up for sale at $17.95 million last Wednesday.

“It is possible they own other properties in San Diego under a limited liability company, but public documents show the La Jolla property as their only local home,” the U-T’s Phillip Molnar explains.

According to its listing by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the estate features a pool, massage room, a gym, an eight-car garage, a wine cellar and several offices. “Massive grounds” feature an orchard and “wandering paths,” and there are “endless ocean and sunset views,” the listing boasts.

The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. At nearly an acre, it’s one of the biggest residential parcels in La Jolla, according to Molnar.

“It’s really a magnificent property,” Ross Clark, the agent listing the home, told the U-T.

Spanos moved the Chargers from San Diego to L.A. in 2017, and took full ownership of the team after his father’s death in 2018. He has been in charge of daily operations for the Chargers since the mid-90s.