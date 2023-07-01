SAN DIEGO — While its in Rome that you “do as the Romans do,” a new restaurant opening this summer is looking to bring a taste of the eateries in Italy’s bustling capital to Ocean Beach.

The ex-pats behind one of the city’s most popular Italian spots, Cesarina, will be opening the new restaurant later this summer. Called “Elvira,” the osteria and pizzeria will center authentic Roman cuisine, rooted in simplicity and family tradition.

Elvira will take over the vacant venue on 4996 Point Loma Boulevard that once housed the eatery, BO-beau kitchen + bar — remedying an absence felt in the neighborhood since the café closed during the pandemic.

Centered in the culinary traditions of the “Eternal City,” the restaurant group — consisting of married couple, chef Cesarina Mezzoni and Niccolò Angius, and friend Giuseppe Capasso — promises an “ode to cucina Romana” with the spot’s renovation that emulates the old-world charm of the city’s famed eateries.

Named after Angius’ great-grandmother, a Roman-matriarch who was passionate about food and cooking, the 2,400-square-foot restaurant will serve as a tribute to family and community built through meals shared with loved ones.

“My great-grandmother was a self-made woman—incredibly independent and fueled by passion despite the lack of opportunities afforded to women in the early 1900s,” Angius said in a press release. “The kitchen was her happy place, and food was her love language.”

Keeping the building’s 1930s character in-tact, the restaurant’s main dining room — designed in partnership with Italian architecture firm Limes Archietti — will feature nods to Great-Grandma Elvira paired with traditional osteria sensibilities, evoking the simplicity and personality of the restaurants on Rome’s ancient streets.

Through the kitchen, the intimacy of family-style dining will be on full display, with an 8-person private dinette called “Cucina di La Nonna,” or grandmother’s kitchen. According to the restaurant group, the room will be a wholly interactive guest experience modeled after a “quintessentially Italian family dinner,” from setting the table and choosing music to play on a record player to passing dishes around the table.

Rendering of the main dining room at the new Ocean Beach spot, Elvira. (Courtesy of H2 Public Relations)

Rendering of the private dining room, “Cucina di La Nonna,” at the new Ocean Beach spot, Elvira. (Courtesy of H2 Public Relations)

Rendering of the bar in the main dining room at the new Ocean Beach spot, Elvira. (Courtesy of H2 Public Relations)

The menu from Mezzoni will revolve around wood-fired Roman-style pizzas, along with handmade pasta and seasonal, old-school Roman entrées.

The cocktail menu will also lean into the Italian classics with concoctions spirits like grappa and amaro, while wine sourced from the central Lazio region will be served “vino della casa” style by varying sizes of carafe.

Elvira’s grand opening date has not yet been set, but it’s expected to open sometime in the coming months. When the osteria opens, it’ll mark the restaurant group’s first birck-and-mortar expansion following the opening of Cesarina Ristorante in 2019.