CARDIFF, Calif. – Cardiff residents and visitors will finally have the chance to buy some local produce and maybe some flowers at the local farmers market.

Once the market comes online on March 4, it will be called “Cardiff Certified Farmers Market.” It is operated by the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association.

It will be located at the Mira Costa College Campus off Manchester Avenue and Interstate 5. The market will run Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said this will be a weekly thing with local produce as well as food and craft vendors.

In terms of parking, organizers promise there will be enough space to do so, with 850 parking spaces (350 will be reserved for visitors and an extra 200 will be reserved for vendor parking).

The market will also accept EBT cards as a form of payment.