CARLSBAD, Calif. — Just in time for summer, California is about to get its first YETI store, right here in San Diego County.

The Austin, Texas-based company, known for its coolers and stainless-steel drinkware, will open its doors at The Forum Carlsbad next month. The coastal North County store will be the company’s 10th location. Currently, the company’s westernmost store is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The store will be located adjacent to Lululemon at the outdoor shopping center.

The Forum recently added three other businesses to its profile: gorjana, a Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand; Allbirds, a sustainable clothing brand and eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker.

Joining the shopping hub’s restaurant scene this month will be Jay Bird’s Chicken, a company founded in Laguna Beach that specializes in fried chicken. The eatery serves up a variety of chicken sandwiches plus chicken and waffles.