Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent.

Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all.

For instance, the 10% increase only applies to units that are not subject to local rent control rules.

In Los Angeles, apartments built before October of 1978, which represent the majority of the city’s rental units, fall under rent control rules which allow for much smaller increases, according to the Los Angeles Times.

And at least for now, due to coronavirus pandemic regulations, those landlords can’t increase rent at all.

For those who live in a newer building, you may still qualify for anti-price gouging regulations that would again limit maximum rent increases to 10% a year during declared states of emergency, the Times reported.

Individual cities are also stepping up to keep rents under control.

In Pomona, the city council is expected to vote on limiting rent increases to no more than 3%.

The following resources are available for more information:

For city of L.A. questions, contact the Los Angeles Housing Department at housing.lacity.org or call 866-557-7368

For L.A. County questions, contact LACO Consumer and Business Affairs at: dcba.lacounty.gov or call 800-593-8222

Stay Housed L.A., a joint project of the city and county, also offers resources: stayhousedla.org or call 833-223-7368

Check if your L.A. apartment is covered by rent stabilization: Zimas.lacity.org