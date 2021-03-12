California says insurers owe drivers more pandemic refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s insurance regulator says auto insurers shortchanged motorists on refunds ordered last year as crashes dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic plummeted after California imposed the nation’s first stay-home order a year ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But insurers say dangerous driving trends have worsened even as miles driven declined.

They returned about $1.75 billion to consumers, but California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Thursday that’s not nearly enough given their lower costs.

They refunded about 9% of consumers’ insurance bills on average, but Lara said it should have been about 17%.