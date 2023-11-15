(FOX40.COM) — Outstanding mortgage debt and interest rates may have risen sharply over the past several years but the Sacramento area and other California regions are on a list of places with the lowest delinquency rates in the U.S.

Economic Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel) showed that COVID-era financial assistance programs like loan forbearance, direct relief payments, and enhanced unemployment benefits worked to stave off loan delinquencies. Over the course of 2020 and 2021 when these programs were in effect, the percentage of loans in serious delinquency dropped to historical lows, according to New York Fed.

A study compiled by Construction Coverage, a research company, revealed that although mortgage delinquencies are rising nationwide, Sacramento is number six on the list of lowest mortgage delinquency rates in the United States.

To draw that conclusion Construction Coverage said they used data on more than 250 metropolitan areas and all 50 states from New York Fed, U.S. Government Accountability Office, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Census Bureau, and Zillow.

Other California communities on the list are San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara who tied for the number one spot on the list of areas with the lowest delinquencies in the United States. San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward tied for number two. San Diego and Carlsbad tied for the third lowest. Sacramento, Roseville, and Arden claimed the sixth on the list. Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim tied for seventh lowest in the nation for delinquencies.