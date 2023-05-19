Whether it’s a freshly baked pie, a slice, frozen or French bread, there is no denying the popularity of pizza in the United States.

Americans consume about three billion pizzas each year – which works out to around nine pies per person.

Aside from being versatile and delicious, one of the most appealing things about pizza is the price. You can typically feed a family of four with a 14-inch pie for under 20 bucks. That is, unless you live in California.

Shocker, right?

Betting.com looked at pizza prices across the nation and ranked seven California cities among the top 10 for the most-expensive pizza.

The website pulled data from GrubHub to find the average cost of a regular 14-inch cheese pizza with no toppings in 50 of the largest U.S. cities.

It found Portland, Oregon, has the most expensive pizza at $21.67, before taxes (and again, with no toppings).

San Jose, California was second at $21.59. San Francisco, Fresno, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and San Diego also ranked in the top 10.

Rank City State Average cost of a 14” cheese pizza Cost per slice 1 Portland Oregon $21.67 $2.71 2 San Jose California $21.59 $2.70 3 New York City New York $21.48 $2.69 4 San Francisco California $21.47 $2.68 5 Seattle Washington $21.14 $2.64 6 Fresno California $21.05 $2.63 7 Chicago Illinois $20.88 $2.61 8 Los Angeles California $19.99 $2.50 9 Bakersfield California $19.92 $2.49 10 San Diego California $19.85 $2.48 betting.com

The average price-per-pie nationwide was $17.17, Betting.com found.

On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit ($13.39), El Paso ($13.90) and Oklahoma City ($13.99) were found to have the cheapest pizzas in the U.S.

Rank City State Average cost of a 14” cheese pizza Cost per slice 1 Detroit Michigan $13.39 $1.67 2 El Paso Texas $13.90 $1.74 3 Oklahoma City Oklahoma $13.99 $1.75 4 Fort Worth Texas $14.26 $1.78 5 Tulsa Oklahoma $14.34 $1.79 6 Albuquerque New Mexico $14.35 $1.79 7 Tucson Arizona $14.57 $1.82 8 Wichita Kansas $14.65 $1.83 9 Mesa Arizona $14.66 $1.83 10 Jacksonville Florida $14.77 $1.85 11 Nashville Tennessee $14.99 $1.87 12 Columbus Ohio $15.12 $1.89 13 Indianapolis Indiana $15.27 $1.91 14 Baltimore Maryland $15.40 $1.93 15 Kansas City Missouri $15.56 $1.95 betting.com

To determine the cost of a slice of pizza, Betting.com divided the average cost of a pizza by eight.