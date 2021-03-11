California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as a farmworker receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic for farmworkers at the Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center in Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state’s economy. Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state’s economy.

Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government.

Newsom will announce his plans for the money in mid-May.

California’s legislative leaders said they’re interested in using the money to help people and small businesses.

About $16 billion will go to local governments and be split in half between cities and counties.