Calif. allows more exemptions from landmark labor law AB-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is exempting about two-dozen more professions from a landmark labor law designed to treat more people like employees instead of contractors.

California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) authored the bill, making it a flash-point of local politics as its impacts are debated and modifications are suggested.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bill signed Friday ends what lawmakers said were unworkable limits on services provided by freelance writers and still photographers, photojournalists, and freelance editors and newspaper cartoonists.

It also exempts various artists and musicians, along with some involved in the insurance and real estate industries.

The law that took effect this year was primarily aimed at ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft, which are fighting it in court and in a November ballot measure.

Despite being in effect since the beginning of the year, it wasn’t until May that the Attorney General and a coalition of city attorneys went after the best known companies in the industry and their original services.

As that battle plays out, legal experts have suggested that food and grocery delivery services could be targeted next. That has more industries clamoring for exemptions, such as the one granted by Newsom in his bill Friday.