BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While recent lotto mania has focused on billion-dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, California Lottery officials hope you don’t forget about a game with its biggest jackpot in 15 years.

If you snooze, you lose your chance to collect an $81 million jackpot on SuperLotto Plus from Wednesday night’s drawing, officials say. The jackpot is a 15-year high for the sometimes forgotten game.

“All of the attention is going to the giant billion-dollar jackpots right now, which is understandable,” lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a release.

There hasn’t been a winner of the jackpot in nearly nine months for the game that started with a $7 million top prize.

In SuperLotto Plus, you select five numbers between 1 and 47, a “Mega” number between 1 and 27, and hope for the best. Each play costs $1.

Officials tout odds are better for players — about seven times better — since the game is only played in California. Still, the odds are one in 41,416,353 to hit the jackpot.

Lottery officials said the biggest jackpot ever for the game reached $193 million in 2002. California did not participate in the Mega Millions or Powerball games at the time.

Drawings for SuperLotto Plus take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:57 p.m.