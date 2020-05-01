Business owners frustrated they can’t reopen until ‘phase 3’

SAN DIEGO — While we are currently only in phase one of Governor Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan to slowly reopen California’s economy, some businesses were surprised and disappointed to learn they fall under phase three, which Newsom says is likely months, not weeks away.

According to the governor’s plan, places like gyms, hair salons, nail salons and skin spas are all considered higher risk environments. The news it would likely be months before those industries could get back to work has been tough to process.

“It was kind of a bummer. We were shooting for March 15 to kind of open up and then that stay-at-home order happened,” said Bijan Kashani, co-founder of Squeeze Fitness in Oceanside.

It’s never easy to start up a business, but the gym is up to the challenge even during these uncertain times.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that everybody does behave and that we can open the gym a lot sooner than planned, but at this point we’re kind of staying up-to-date and just seeing how we can make the most out of it,” said Kashani.

The Skin Boutique in Rancho San Diego is struggling with the recent announcement, saying the industry has always made safety and sanitation a top priority.

“When it comes to coming into the spa, we have never been allowed to work on someone with a fever. We have the strictest of protocols. State board comes to us on a regular basis,” esthetician Clare Vacio said.

Workers in the industries under phase three had high hopes they could get back to work in May, but under the current order simply will not be allowed to operate. When these industries do get back to work, there will likely be a number of changes both big and small.

Vacio said new standards don’t allow for candy dishes in the lobby of the skin spa and no more sampling stations within the salon, unless they’re individual samples. About 20 people can fit into a class, but when it reopens, classes will likely be limited to five to eight people.

Some of the indicators that will get California to enter stage two are increased testing capabilities to meet the demand and contact tracing for coronavirus state-wide.