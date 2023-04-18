SAN DIEGO — It will be the end of an era for a longtime Pacific Beach staple after 25 years of service.

Bub’s at the Beach, located at 1030 Garnet Ave, will be closing its doors, the bar and grill announced Tuesday via Instagram.

“25 years in Pacific Beach is coming to an end. Come celebrate with us as we say thank you to PB and everyone who has supported us over the years!! We will be closing our doors at the end of the month so there’s a short window to hit your favorites on Bub’s menu and give some love to our amazing staff,” the restaurant said.

Opening in 1998 in Pacific Beach, Bub’s then branched out to downtown San Diego, according to its website.

Bub’s, which is notably known as a big Padres hot spot, is also the official Pittsburgh Steelers’ bar in San Diego and home to watch parties for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Talk about tradition, the bar and grill has been serving tater tots since a delivery driver dropped off the wrong box when they first opened.

“A hell of a lot memories in 25 years of Pacific Beach, and the friends and family we’ve made here will never be forgotten,” Bub’s said.