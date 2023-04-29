SAN DIEGO — Mother’s Day is just around the corner and, here in San Diego, there are plenty of options for people looking to celebrate the mother-figure in their life.

From rooftop spots to intimate dining rooms, here are a list of places offering brunch specials perfect for treating mom.

Hotel del Coronado

The legendary Hotel del Coronado will be hosting an array of experiences that are perfect for celebrating mom throughout the day — from a Mother’s Day Brunch to s’mores by a private beach bonfire.

The Sunday brunch at The Del’s Southpointe Ballroom will feature a selection of regionally inspired dishes, international cuisines, carving stations, a chilled seafood bar and a spectacular dessert bar. Brunch prices start at $185 per adult and $95 per child aged four to 12.

Reservations can be made here. Other offerings at The Del, from dining to resort activities, perfect for Mother’s Day celebrations can be found here.

The exterior of the Hotel del Coronado in this undated image. (Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

VAGA Restaurant & Bar at Alila Marea Beach Resort

VAGA Restaurant & Bar in this Encinitas resort perched atop a picturesque bluff will be offering a special Sunday brunch on Mother’s Day. The three-course prix-fixe menu will be available for families, in addition to their standard a la carte menu.

The specialty Mother’s Day brunch menu can be viewed here. Prices for the brunch start at $65 for adults and $25 for children. Reservations can be made here.

VAGA Restaurant & Bar at the Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, Calif. (Courtesy of VAGA Restaurant & Bar)

Rustic Root

This rooftop Gaslamp spot will be serving up some brunch specials perfect for mom this Mother’s Day. Among the Mother’s Day special options available are a biscuits & andouille sausage gravy and crab cake eggs benedict, in addition to the regular a-la-carte menu.

For those that want to celebrate with dinner, folks will be able to cheers to mom with a glass of the house sparkling, red or white wine.

Reservations for the Rustic Root can be made here.

The special dishes available at the Gaslamp spot, Rustic Root, for Mother’s Day brunch. (Courtesy of Rustic Root)

Rancho Bernardo Inn

The secluded, luxury resort located in North County will be offering a two different brunch options to celebrate mom: a four-course prix-fixe menu and a bottomless brunch buffet.

The four-course menu will feature delicious dishes like pork belly porridge, brioche French toast, spring cavatelli pasta, beignets and more. Meanwhile, the buffet will have numerous statements with breakfast classics, sweets and more.

The four-course brunch for mom is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with prices starting at $110 for adults and $55 for children under 12. The buffet will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with prices starting at $135 per adult and $55 for children.

Reservations can be made here for the four-course brunch and the bottomless brunch here.

The dining room of AVANT at Rancho Bernardo Inn. AVANT will be hosting a brunch this Mother’s Day. (Courtesy of Rancho Bernardo Inn)

Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego

Provisional Kitchen inside the downtown hotel, Pendry San Diego, will be hosting the brunch, “Moët for Moms,” bringing together delicious food and activities fun for the whole family.

Families will be able to give a toast to mom with a complimentary glass of Moët champagne before indulging in a buffet of special stations, featuring miso glazed salmon, chef-carved prime rib, charcuterie boards, a crepe station and more. The brunch menu will also have plated entrees like breakfast lasagna and omelets.

The full menu can be found here. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant. The meal starts at $85 per adult and $32 per child.

The dining room at Provisional Kitchen in the Pendry San Diego hotel. (Courtesy of Provisional Kitchen)

FOX 5 will update this list as more options for Mother’s Day brunch become available.