Better Buzz Coffee in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Coffee in Coronado, anyone?

Better Buzz Coffee, which already has 12 other locations in the San Diego area, is opening a new spot in the “Crown City,” the company announced on its website.

The Coronado location at 1305 Orange Avenue will open its doors starting Friday, giving out free hats to the first 50 guests, according to officials. Anyone in the military will also receive a discount.

Better Buzz Coffee offers hand-crafted iced or hot coffee, espresso, teas, smoothies, bowls, toasts and sandwiches.

One of the favorites on the menu is its “Best Drink Ever,” which contains Classic Americano espresso and creamy vanilla.

If you want something cold, try their Mint Infused Iced Coffee featuring espresso, muddled mint, raw natural cane sugar and heavy cream.

The Coronado location opens daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other Better Buzz Coffee locations in the San Diego area can be found in Encinitas, Escondido, Fashion Valley, Hillcrest, La Jolla, Miramar, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach East, Pacific Beach Grand, Pacific Beach West, Point Loma and San Marcos.